Dr. Benjamin Ricciardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
UR Medicine - Highland Hospital1000 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-5321
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
In September, Dr. Ricciardi performed a total hip replacement of my left hip via the anterior approach. The results of my surgery have given me a new lease on life and I will be forever grateful to him. In my early 70’s, I had experienced joint stiffness for years, but never imagined my x-rays would show severe arthritis in my left hip. Dr. Ricciardi, in his soft-spoken and compassionate manner, reviewed my x-rays with me and outlined my options. He was in no way pushy and let me decide when and what treatment I wanted. The worse part of hip surgery for me was the anticipation. … wondering what my life would be after. I am in awe of my results and realize that my surgery was performed by an outstanding surgeon. He is very serious about and dedicated to his specialty and continues to do research and publish in journals. Everyone I encountered in the hospital including my visiting nurses spoke very highly of him as a person and a skilled surgeon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Adult Reconstruction Fellowship, University Of Cornell Medical College, Hospital For Special Surgery
- Hospital for Special Surgery, New York City
- Weill Cornell Mc/Ny Presby Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Colby College Waterville, ME
Dr. Ricciardi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricciardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricciardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricciardi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricciardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricciardi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricciardi.
