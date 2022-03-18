See All Ophthalmologists in Auburn, WA
Dr. Benjamin Reiss, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Reiss, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Reiss works at Washington Retina in Auburn, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Auburn Office
    125 3rd St NE Ste 402, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 275-1000
    Renton Office
    4009 Talbot Rd S Ste 400, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 275-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Uveitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Friendly, efficient staff and clean, comfortable office. Plus Dr Reiss is trustworthy and knowledgeable. I definitely highly recommend.
    — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Reiss, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659637668
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital / Retina Associates
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Ophthalmology
