Dr. Benjamin Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Ramirez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
Benjamin S. Ramirez MD PC1425 S Graham Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-1288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My twins have seen Dr. Ben since birth. They're 12 and still love Dr. Ben!
About Dr. Benjamin Ramirez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1295834869
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
