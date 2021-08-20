Overview

Dr. Benjamin Ramirez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ramirez works at Benjamin S. Ramirez MD PC in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.