Dr. Benjamin Raines, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Raines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Locations
Hughston Orthopaedic Southeast, PC341 Racetrack Rd NW Ste B, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 739-6693
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The reviews I read on the Internet were fantastic but could they be trusted? I’ll admit I’m old and a bit cynical) But now, I can answer: Yes! He’s as professional and thorough in his explanations and analysis as the reviews claim! He encouraged me to ask any questions that came to mind and carefully walked me through my X-rays. (Well… maybe “walked” was a poor word choice. Lol. I wasn’t walking too good at the time, although hallelujah I am now! ??) In 79 years, I’ve never felt as confident in a physician as I felt when I left his office. The staff was super! They took my insurance and I simply walked out when it was over. It was worth driving approximately 140 miles round-trip from my home in Geneva. My internist had made me an appointment closer home but I’m thankful I cancelled and took a chance on Dr, Raines. I’ll be going again in 6 weeks for my check-up. Thank you, Dr. Raines. You’re the best!
About Dr. Benjamin Raines, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|Unviersity of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Missouri Orthopaedic Institute|University of Missouri/Missouri Orthopaedic Institute
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raines has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raines accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raines works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Raines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raines.
