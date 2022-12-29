See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Benjamin Raines, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Raines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.

Dr. Raines works at Hughston Orthopaedic Southeast, PC in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hughston Orthopaedic Southeast, PC
    341 Racetrack Rd NW Ste B, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 (850) 739-6693

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Broken Arm
Elbow Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Broken Arm
Elbow Arthroscopy
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2022
    The reviews I read on the Internet were fantastic but could they be trusted? I'll admit I'm old and a bit cynical) But now, I can answer: Yes! He's as professional and thorough in his explanations and analysis as the reviews claim! He encouraged me to ask any questions that came to mind and carefully walked me through my X-rays. (Well… maybe "walked" was a poor word choice. Lol. I wasn't walking too good at the time, although hallelujah I am now! ??) In 79 years, I've never felt as confident in a physician as I felt when I left his office. The staff was super! They took my insurance and I simply walked out when it was over. It was worth driving approximately 140 miles round-trip from my home in Geneva. My internist had made me an appointment closer home but I'm thankful I cancelled and took a chance on Dr, Raines. I'll be going again in 6 weeks for my check-up. Thank you, Dr. Raines. You're the best!
    Kay McCall Chandler — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Raines, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1750797148
    Education & Certifications

    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|Unviersity of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Missouri Orthopaedic Institute|University of Missouri/Missouri Orthopaedic Institute
    University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Raines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raines is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Raines has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Raines works at Hughston Orthopaedic Southeast, PC in Fort Walton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Raines's profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Raines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

