Dr. Benjamin Quirt, DDS
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Quirt, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Merrill, WI.
Locations
Quirt Family Dentistry2812 E Main St, Merrill, WI 54452 Directions (715) 303-4740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ben and staff are always very kind and friendly.
About Dr. Benjamin Quirt, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quirt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quirt accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Quirt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quirt.
