Dr. Benjamin Proctor, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Proctor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Locations
Eye Physicians of Elizabethtown Psc1109 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 765-6066
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional, highly skilled, polite, the best Doctor I have encountered, I HIGHLY reccomend him.
About Dr. Benjamin Proctor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proctor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proctor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proctor has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.
