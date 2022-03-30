Dr. Benjamin Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Powers, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Powers, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
The University of Kansas Cancer Center12200 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Powers was awesome. Very easy to talk to and gave me some hope and a hug when I left.
About Dr. Benjamin Powers, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265695183
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
