Dr. Benjamin Powell, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Powell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Powell works at UT Methodist Physicans in Memphis, TN with other offices in Olive Branch, MS and Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UT Methodist Physicans
    1325 Eastmoreland Ave Ste 410, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 725-1921
    Methodist Healthcare Olive Branch Hospital
    4250 Bethel Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 758-7970
    7655 Poplar Ave Ste 240, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 516-6792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Colectomy
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Umbilical Hernia
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Rib Fracture
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vagotomy
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2020
    I would like to thank Dr Powell for being such a great surgeon. I recently had been through alot with diverticulitis. I kept having repeated infections and hospital stays. He was reluctant to just operate when most surgeons would just jump on it. I tried many rounds of antibiotics and just couldn't seem to get rid of infection. I had many visits to him and discussions about the operation. I knew it was time and I believe he did also. He explained all risk that were involved in the procedure and also he was very confident about his skills.I was very impressed with him. I'm glad I decided to have the operation even in the middle of a pandemic. Methodist Olive Branch hospital was great and also followed procedures by the book. I felt safe even in the hospital at this time. If you ever need a great surgeon I highly recommend him. Also I love his nurse Brandy she is very patient and understanding of any of your questions. Believe me I probably called her 100 times.
    Christy Landry Sasser — Jul 12, 2020
    About Dr. Benjamin Powell, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275751778
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Medical Education

