Dr. Benjamin Powell, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Powell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
UT Methodist Physicans1325 Eastmoreland Ave Ste 410, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 725-1921
Methodist Healthcare Olive Branch Hospital4250 Bethel Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Directions (901) 758-7970
- 3 7655 Poplar Ave Ste 240, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 516-6792
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to thank Dr Powell for being such a great surgeon. I recently had been through alot with diverticulitis. I kept having repeated infections and hospital stays. He was reluctant to just operate when most surgeons would just jump on it. I tried many rounds of antibiotics and just couldn't seem to get rid of infection. I had many visits to him and discussions about the operation. I knew it was time and I believe he did also. He explained all risk that were involved in the procedure and also he was very confident about his skills.I was very impressed with him. I'm glad I decided to have the operation even in the middle of a pandemic. Methodist Olive Branch hospital was great and also followed procedures by the book. I felt safe even in the hospital at this time. If you ever need a great surgeon I highly recommend him. Also I love his nurse Brandy she is very patient and understanding of any of your questions. Believe me I probably called her 100 times.
About Dr. Benjamin Powell, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275751778
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.