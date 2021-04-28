Dr. Benjamin Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Potter, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Potter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Potter works at
Locations
Portland Gastroenterology Center161 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 773-7964
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Potter and gone to Him for procedures on two occasions, twice for Colonoscopy and one of those times for upper Endoscopy as well. He is thorough and kind and his expertise and experience are very evident. He uses humor and down to earth, and most importantly He is kind. I would recommend Him to anyone and I indeed have.
About Dr. Benjamin Potter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1285689505
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.