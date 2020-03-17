Dr. Benjamin Portnoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portnoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Portnoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Portnoy, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Portnoy works at
Locations
-
1
Aids Healthcare Foundation Dba Ahf Houston1200 Binz St Ste 1290, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 524-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sure wish he was still our doctor. Absolutely brilliant man.
About Dr. Benjamin Portnoy, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073583423
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Harvard College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portnoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portnoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portnoy speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portnoy.
