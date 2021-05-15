Dr. Benjamin Platt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Platt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Platt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO / SAN FRANCISCO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Pacific Northwest Pain Center2312 Ne 129Th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 696-5022
- 2 1600 PO Box, Vancouver, WA 98668 Directions (360) 696-5022
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Genuine caring and a willingness to find what works for *your* quality of life. Compassionate expertise and willing to listen and learn
About Dr. Benjamin Platt, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1952466567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO / SAN FRANCISCO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
