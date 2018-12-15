Overview

Dr. Benjamin Plaisance, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Plaisance works at Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.