Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
I am very grateful to Dr. Phillips for surgically fixing an acute and immediate problem I had been suffering from. With his experience and excellent focus, Dr. Phillips knew just what to do without any hesitation. His confidence and skill resulted in the best possible outcome. I highly recommend Dr. Benjamin Phillips.
About Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phillips using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
243 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.