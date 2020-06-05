See All Plastic Surgeons in Wakefield, RI
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.

Dr. Phillips works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Westerly, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Rhode Island - Wakefield
    1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ortho Rhode Island Warwick Campus
    300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ortho Rhode Island - Westerly
    268 Post Rd, Westerly, RI 02891 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • South County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2020
    Dr Benjamin Phillips explained exactly what was wrong with my wrist and how he was going to repair it. I sincerely trust him, his medical knowledge and his judgment. I highly recommend him! Also the fact that he specializes in plastic surgery is amazing since the incision is on the top of my hand. I had surgery 3 weeks ago and my incision looks amazing. I'm so impressed! Also the entire staff is friendly and makes you feel at ease even through some not-so-easy time.
    SM — Jun 05, 2020
    About Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225256043
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University - Hand and Peripheral Nerve Surgery
    • Brown University, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    • Brown University Medical School
    • San Francisco State University
    • Plastic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

