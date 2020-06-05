Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Ortho Rhode Island - Wakefield1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ortho Rhode Island Warwick Campus300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Ortho Rhode Island - Westerly268 Post Rd, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 777-7000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Dr Benjamin Phillips explained exactly what was wrong with my wrist and how he was going to repair it. I sincerely trust him, his medical knowledge and his judgment. I highly recommend him! Also the fact that he specializes in plastic surgery is amazing since the incision is on the top of my hand. I had surgery 3 weeks ago and my incision looks amazing. I'm so impressed! Also the entire staff is friendly and makes you feel at ease even through some not-so-easy time.
About Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225256043
Education & Certifications
- Washington University - Hand and Peripheral Nerve Surgery
- Brown University, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Brown University Medical School
- San Francisco State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.