Overview

Dr. Benjamin Phillips, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Westerly, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.