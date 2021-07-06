Dr. Benjamin Peng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Peng, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Benjamin C H Peng MD168 Canal St, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 226-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I came to see Dr. Peng as a second opinion on prostate health, and I'm extremely glad I did. He has now been my Urologist for over a year and I fully trust his expertise and sensitivity. Unlike my first urologist, Dr. Peng took things slowly and really listened to my concerns. He is especially excellent at taking the time to explain the details of the procedures and of prostate health in general. Each step--from examination to MRI to biopsy--was carefully considered and thoroughly explained. Recently I had a very successful experience with the biopsy. I recommend Dr. Peng without hesitation!
About Dr. Benjamin Peng, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1356303739
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Hospital-Urology
- Mt Sinai Med Center-Surgery
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Rochester
- Urology
