Dr. Benjamin Pearce, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Pearce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Dr. Pearce works at
Locations
Pediatric Cardiology1700 6th Ave S Ste 9100, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-3460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional. Had an issue with lower leg (artery)procedure in Tuscaloosa and was referred to Dr. Pearce at UAB. Game changer, actually identified the problem and was told to seek an infectious disease expert as a follow up. Dr. Pearce was correct and the problem was solved. His diagnosis saved untold suffering and potential more useless procedures.
About Dr. Benjamin Pearce, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1932308699
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearce accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pearce has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
