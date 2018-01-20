Overview

Dr. Benjamin Palombo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Palombo works at LNRC OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.