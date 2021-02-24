Dr. Benjamin Orndoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orndoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Orndoff, DPM
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Orndoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vandergrift, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.
Dr. Orndoff works at
Locations
-
1
Orndoff Podiatry, PC181 Columbia Ave, Vandergrift, PA 15690 Directions (724) 568-3675Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Orndoff Podiatry PC2550 Mosside Blvd Ste 321, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-1234
-
3
Orndoff Podiatry, PC66 E Crafton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 921-1660Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orndoff?
Very good care and service.
About Dr. Benjamin Orndoff, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1487603486
Education & Certifications
- Lebanon Va Medical Center
- Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine
- La Roche College, Pittsburgh, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orndoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orndoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orndoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orndoff works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Orndoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orndoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orndoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orndoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.