Dr. Benjamin Oldham Sr, MD
Dr. Benjamin Oldham Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Ogeechee Obgyn PC1310 Brampton Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 871-6206
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
This is the best ob/gyn. Everyone that I come in contact with is very friendly and welcoming. This is a Dr that believes in the Lord and I just love the daily stripture board, it gives me hope. I feel that I am very well taken care of by such wonderful people.
About Dr. Benjamin Oldham Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Oldham Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oldham Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oldham Sr has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oldham Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oldham Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oldham Sr.
