Overview

Dr. Benjamin Oldham Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Oldham Sr works at Ogeechee OB/GYN PC in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.