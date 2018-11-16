Dr. Benjamin Nykamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nykamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Nykamp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Nykamp, MD is a Dermatologist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.
Locations
Ruth Walkotten DO433 Seminole Rd Ste 204, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 733-4111
- 2 1643 Peck St, Muskegon, MI 49441 Directions (231) 722-7467
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Nykamp for over a year. He is the best doctor I see. He explains everything in a way that anyone could understand. He is a very gentle man. I have recommend Dr. Nykamp to many friends, which has lead to longer waiting times but it is all worth it.
About Dr. Benjamin Nykamp, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700984390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
