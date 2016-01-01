Dr. Benjamin Nulsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nulsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Nulsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Nulsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Nulsen works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Monica UCLA Gastroenterology1223 16th St Ste 3100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Benjamin Nulsen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1467795377
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nulsen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nulsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nulsen works at
Dr. Nulsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nulsen.
