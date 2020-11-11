Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen V is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Nguyen V works at
Locations
Louisiana Neurologic Specialties Inc.7929 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 424-3268
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I read some reviews that were VERY negative. This made me hesitant to make an appointment. I finally did, and was TOTALLY PLEASED. He was very professional & very pleasant. He listened carefully to my concerns & issues. Will definitely go back & will recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Benjamin Nguyen V, MD
- Neurology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1114975554
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen V has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen V accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen V has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen V has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen V on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen V speaks Vietnamese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen V. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen V.
