Dr. Benjamin Ngo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Ngo works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.