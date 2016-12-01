See All Hematologists in Waterford, CT
Dr. Benjamin Newton, MD

Hematology
5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Newton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Newton works at Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center - Waterford
    230 Waterford Parkway S, Waterford, CT 06385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lawrence and Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)

Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2016
    Excellent Dr. and staff. Dr Newton is very easy and makes it comfortable to express issues, and listens, and is professional. His staff is just as like minded. Highly recommend.
    Dec 01, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Newton, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Newton, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1265520191
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts Med Center
    • Tufts Med Center
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newton works at Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Newton’s profile.

    Dr. Newton has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

