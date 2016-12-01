Overview

Dr. Benjamin Newton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Newton works at Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.