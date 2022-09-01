Dr. Benjamin Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Nelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Newark-wayne Community Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
Center for Urology2615 Culver Rd Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 336-5320
Newark-wayne Urology Pllc1202 Driving Park Ave, Newark, NY 14513 Directions (315) 359-2690
Newark-wayne Community Hospital1200 Driving Park Ave, Newark, NY 14513 Directions (315) 332-2251
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark-wayne Community Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
MY HUSBAND HAS SEEN A FEW UROLOGISTS, AND I HAVE TO TELL YOU THE WHOLE OFFICE FROM THE SECRETARIES, NURSES, AND ESPECIALLY DR. NELSON WAS A PLEASANT EXPERIENCE. ALL VERY FRIENDLY AND POLITE. DR. NELSON WAS A REFRESHING DOC. LISTENED TO MY HUSBANDS ISSUES LIKE HE AS REALLY WAS THERE TO HELP, AND READ AND LOOKED OVER HIS HISTORY AND OTHER OFFICE NOTES BEFORE ENTERING THE EXAM ROOM!!! THERE IS NOT ONE COMPLAINT WITH THIS OFFICE/VISIT, AND MADE SURE THAT I TOLD THE FRONT END STAFF HOW NICE IT WAS TO COME THERE AS A PATIENT :) KUDOS TO THE CENTER OF UROLOGY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Benjamin Nelson, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1023375011
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Urology
