Dr. Benjamin Natelson, MD

Neurology
3 (13)
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Natelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Natelson works at Gramercy Park Physicians in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gramercy Park Physicians
    10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-8930
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-4572
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Simply put, Dr. Benjamin Natelson cares. He is amongst the rarest breed of physician, who: • Has the patience and desire to listen • Believes what I say about my body • Always makes himself available for questions • Isn't afraid of medication or the necessary process of trial & error • Has no intention of giving up • Openly discusses any objection he has to medications suggested by other specialists and, yet, is no less committed to my case if I explore those avenues, nonetheless. Dr. Natelson had the bravery, intelligence, curiosity and drive to become an expert in complex illnesses that continue to elude foolproof treatments, let alone cures -- and are still not, even today, well understood. Furthermore, he devoted himself to diseases that disproportionately affect women, who have, historically, been taken less seriously by the medical establishment than our male counterparts. And he did it long before it became "fashionable" to trust my half of the population.
    About Dr. Benjamin Natelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861580979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Natelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natelson works at Gramercy Park Physicians in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Natelson’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Natelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

