Overview

Dr. Benjamin Natale, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Natale works at Associated Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Union, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ and Rahway, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Eye Physicians & Surgeons of Nj P.A.
    1050 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 104, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 964-7878
  2. 2
    Aepsnj
    724 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 795-0808
  3. 3
    Associated Eye Physicians & Surgeon
    1530 Saint Georges Ave, Rahway, NJ 07065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 382-9000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Ultrasound, Eye
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Benjamin Natale, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1326137696
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

