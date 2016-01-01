Dr. Natale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin Natale, DO
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Natale, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Natale works at
Locations
Associated Eye Physicians & Surgeons of Nj P.A.1050 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 104, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 964-7878
Aepsnj724 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (201) 795-0808
Associated Eye Physicians & Surgeon1530 Saint Georges Ave, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 382-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Benjamin Natale, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
