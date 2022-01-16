Dr. Benjamin Nager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Nager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Nager, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Dr. Nager works at
Locations
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group1122 N Main St, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 338-6600
2
Center for Neurology Sc750 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste A, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Nager for 20 years and highly recommend him. He diagnosed my sleep apnea problem in 2002 when I thought I had a heart attack.
About Dr. Benjamin Nager, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508824376
Education & Certifications
- Lsu School Med New Orleans
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.