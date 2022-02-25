Dr. Nafziger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin Nafziger, DPM
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Nafziger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Canton, OH.
Locations
1
Aultman North Canton Medical Group6046 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 433-1200
2
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 433-1258
3
Cardiovascular Consultants Inc.1020 Trump Rd NW, Carrollton, OH 44615 Directions (330) 433-1258
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr Nafziger treat a Ulcer I had on my lower leg for about 6 months. It just wouldn’t heal due to my circulation. I had an angioplasty done and the ulcer healed pretty quick. Dr Nafziger is very professional, person and very knowledgeable and I would definitely recommend him for Wound Care and Podiatric matters!
About Dr. Benjamin Nafziger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
