Overview

Dr. Benjamin Mueller, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN, Northfield, MN, New Ulm, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.