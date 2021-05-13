Dr. Benjamin Moran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Moran, MD
Dr. Benjamin Moran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Moran works at
Locations
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 457-4444
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Moran?
Great doctor caring and is very detail had a hernia surgery with him and everything came out great ????
About Dr. Benjamin Moran, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1427313493
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moran works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.