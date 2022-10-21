Dr. Benjamin Moorehead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Moorehead, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Moorehead, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Moorehead works at
Locations
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4855
Wvu Healthcare608 Cheat Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 594-1313
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4830
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 598-4830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
went to see Doctor due to a frozen shoulder , I had seen him a few yrs ago for another injured shoulder , He is excellent , Listens to you and takes his time to figure out the best treatment plan , he was able to relieve my pain to my shoulder. with an injection , so I could exercise my joint . get my movement back , I was able to continue to work . I would highly recommend him for any joint pain or injury, Easy to get in to see for an appt, Location is easy to find .
About Dr. Benjamin Moorehead, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1437221322
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moorehead has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moorehead accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moorehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moorehead speaks Dutch.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorehead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorehead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.