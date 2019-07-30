Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Moeller works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2374
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moeller?
There are no words to express the kindness and compassion of this doctor. He goes well beyond and above for his patients in every way possible. We thank him for everything he is doing for my husband and continues to do with his treatment. The staff is wonderful as well and they all work together for the better of their patients. If you or a family member are in need of a wonderful doctor, please consider him. We love Dr. Moeller!
About Dr. Benjamin Moeller, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1518265420
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moeller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moeller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moeller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moeller works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.