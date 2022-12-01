Dr. Benjamin Miriovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miriovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Miriovsky, MD
Dr. Benjamin Miriovsky, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Oncology Specialties PC1 Hospital Dr SW Ste 400, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 705-4224
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
I don't like going to male doctors. Most of them that I've been to didn't have very good bedside manners. They weren't compassionate or sympathetic. When I found out I had Stage 3 Breast Cancer Dr. Miriovsky was recommended to me. I was hesitant and didn't really have much of a choice. I am grateful now that he was my doctor. He was very different than most doctors I've met. He seemed to be genuinely concerned. He made me feel like I was important. The treatment he prescribed for me was RIGHT ON! Because of him, his staff and my Surgeon (Dr. Walling), they made my traumatic diagnosis more tolerable. Today because of them, I am Cancer free. I never got to thank him because he moved to Alabama right before my last treatment. Thank you Dr. Miriovsky!
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1427234277
- Duke University
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska
