See All Otolaryngologists in Parker, CO
Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Milam works at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado ENT Specialists
    9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 401, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 274-2544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Dizziness
Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Dizziness
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Tracheal Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trachelectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Milam?

    Jan 12, 2021
    I had a terrible nose bleed which Dr. Milam skillfully catarized. He is such a great doctor. Very personable and had the time to listen.
    Arlene — Jan 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milam to family and friends

    Dr. Milam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407145220
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milam works at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, CO. View the full address on Dr. Milam’s profile.

    Dr. Milam has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Milam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin Milam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.