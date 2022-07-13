Dr. Benjamin Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Metzger, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Metzger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Metzger works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 88th Street4 E 88th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 734-8877
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 84th Street158 E 84TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 535-6340
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
he gives me all the time i need to have my questions answered. He is always calm which helps my massive anxiety. He even takes the time to give me information such as back pain or what to take for chronic constipation magnesium citrate which is the ONLY thing that works for my problem. He is such a special man and he makes me feel safe and I always feel free to contact him with questions. bobby yellin
About Dr. Benjamin Metzger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1588667133
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metzger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.