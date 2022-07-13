See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Metzger, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Metzger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Metzger works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 88th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 88th Street
    4 E 88th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 734-8877
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 84th Street
    158 E 84TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-6340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 13, 2022
    he gives me all the time i need to have my questions answered. He is always calm which helps my massive anxiety. He even takes the time to give me information such as back pain or what to take for chronic constipation magnesium citrate which is the ONLY thing that works for my problem. He is such a special man and he makes me feel safe and I always feel free to contact him with questions. bobby yellin
    Barbara Yellin — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Metzger, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588667133
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metzger works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 88th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Metzger’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

