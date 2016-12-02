Dr. Metz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Metz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Metz, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Metz works at
Locations
Orion Medical5413 Crenshaw Rd Ste 400, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 943-2800
Chi St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center4600 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 948-7068
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor with a great staff in Pearland. Save my husband's life.
About Dr. Benjamin Metz, DO
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114274149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
