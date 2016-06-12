Dr. Benjamin McHone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin McHone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin McHone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. McHone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc1226 E WATER ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 478-4185Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McHone?
He is not distracted by using a computer or other devices while you're in his office. He looks you straight in the eye and tells you like it is. I appreciated his candor and being straight forward with me. He even draws pictures so you have a better understanding of what the procedure involves. No, he won't win an award for his artistic skills but I appreciated his ability to go the extra mile. : )
About Dr. Benjamin McHone, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437188232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHone works at
Dr. McHone has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McHone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.