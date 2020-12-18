See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's of Alabama, Uab Highlands and UAB Hospital.

Dr. McGrew works at Capital Women's Care in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Alabama Hospital
    619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-9766
  2. 2
    University Of Alabama OTO
    2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-9766
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Limited To Official University Duties Only
    1720 2ND AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-9766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's of Alabama
  • Uab Highlands
  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McGrew?

    Dec 18, 2020
    I just read reviews saying Dr. MvGrew was rude and impatient, not answering questions. I find that difficult to believe and is the opposite by far of my experience with Dr. McGrew. I had a acustic neuroma brain tumor and had several appointments within before and after surgery and he always had time for my questions, to ask about my job and was always cordial. He had no time to waste but I was never put off by him. Sometime I think folks just need to grow up.
    Gregory Slappey — Dec 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McGrew to family and friends

    Dr. McGrew's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McGrew

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306875240
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Otology Grp/Ear Foundation
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • West Virginia University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGrew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGrew works at Capital Women's Care in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. McGrew’s profile.

    Dr. McGrew has seen patients for Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.