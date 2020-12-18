Overview

Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's of Alabama, Uab Highlands and UAB Hospital.



Dr. McGrew works at Capital Women's Care in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.