Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's of Alabama, Uab Highlands and UAB Hospital.
Locations
University of Alabama Hospital619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9766
University Of Alabama OTO2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9766Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Limited To Official University Duties Only1720 2ND AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9766
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's of Alabama
- Uab Highlands
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just read reviews saying Dr. MvGrew was rude and impatient, not answering questions. I find that difficult to believe and is the opposite by far of my experience with Dr. McGrew. I had a acustic neuroma brain tumor and had several appointments within before and after surgery and he always had time for my questions, to ask about my job and was always cordial. He had no time to waste but I was never put off by him. Sometime I think folks just need to grow up.
About Dr. Benjamin McGrew, MD
- Neurotology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306875240
Education & Certifications
- Otology Grp/Ear Foundation
- West Virginia University
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrew has seen patients for Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrew.
