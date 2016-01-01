Overview

Dr. Benjamin McGrath, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murrieta, CA.



Dr. McGrath works at Total Foot And Ankle Restoration And Preservation in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.