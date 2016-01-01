Overview

Dr. Benjamin McCallister Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. McCallister Jr works at Michigan Heart in Canton, MI with other offices in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.