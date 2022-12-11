Dr. Benjamin McArthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McArthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin McArthur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin McArthur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Sibley Memorial Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Locations
Texas Orthopedics4215 Benner Ste 300, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 439-1007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 439-1002
Lakeway101 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with bedside manner. Not a rushed visit. He actually listened.
About Dr. Benjamin McArthur, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538328083
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Rice University
- Orthopedic Surgery
