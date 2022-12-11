Overview

Dr. Benjamin McArthur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Sibley Memorial Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. McArthur works at Texas Orthopedic Sports & Rehabilitation in Kyle, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.