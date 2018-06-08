Dr. Benjamin Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Mathew, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Mathew, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Locations
Advocate Medical Group - Highland - Ophthalmology1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 264-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Optical1855 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-6599
Javon Bea Hospital8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-6310
Rmh Pathologists Ltd2300 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2248
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
the staff were excellent answered all my questions plus gave me advice on how to make it easier for me . eyes had been tearing up awful simply by applying warm compress's 2 times a day cleared that up the staff were so good, had both eyes done they called and checked up a day after and with in a week too . A plus in my book was they let me know what my expense was going to be. and done at a hospital, they were all down to earth and easy to tAlk too. thank you DR MATHEWS.
About Dr. Benjamin Mathew, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathew has seen patients for Diplopia, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.