Dr. Benjamin Massey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.



Dr. Massey works at Pueblo Surgery Center in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.