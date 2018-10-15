Overview

Dr. Benjamin Martin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Martin works at Urology of Indiana L.l.c. in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.