Overview

Dr. Benjamin Marsh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Duluth, MN.



Dr. Marsh works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.