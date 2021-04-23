See All Urologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Benjamin Marsh, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Benjamin Marsh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Marsh works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1689094567
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Duluth

