Dr. Benjamin Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Marks, MD is a dermatologist in Glenview, IL. Dr. Marks completed a residency at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University. He currently practices at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Marks is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Benjamin Marks, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407086317
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
