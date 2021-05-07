Overview

Dr. Benjamin Mandel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. Mandel works at Kootenai Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.