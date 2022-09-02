Dr. Benjamin Mackie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Mackie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Mackie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Usf Health Morsani College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Mackie works at
TGH Cardiology5 Tampa General Cir Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. MacKie saved my life. When my heart failed after years of struggle, I ended up in his cath lab. He made the right call and inserted a circulation pump in my aorta. He admitted me right away, and I had successful transplantation. Under his care, I have a normal life, and my kids have a dad. Everyone who suffers from a heart problem has to consult dr. Mackie. He and his team will give anybody the best chance in life. They reversed inevitable death in my case at the last second! This team is the best! They are better and way more knowledgeable and experienced than everyone in the area and among the top in the country.
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1346425683
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Usf Health Morsani College Of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Mackie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
