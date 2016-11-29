Dr. Benjamin Lowe, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Lowe, DDS
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Lowe, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Burlington, NC. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Unc School Of Dentistry.
Locations
Burlington Office1700 Westbrook Ave, Burlington, NC 27215 Directions (336) 252-3307
Graham Office307 S Main St, Graham, NC 27253 Directions (336) 218-6502
I am an adult patient, and Dr. Lowe is sensitive to my unusual dental issues. He is extraordinarily kind, gentle, and willing to make any needed adjustments. My teeth are perfectly straight!
About Dr. Benjamin Lowe, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Unc Orthodontics
- Unc School Of Dentistry
Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lowe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowe works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.